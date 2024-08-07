GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Energy Department directs Bescom to create website and provide online billing for rooftop solar installations in Bengaluru

Many consumers who have installed the system say that they do not receive their bills regularly, and on time

Published - August 07, 2024 11:24 am IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.
In June 2024, BESCOM flagged off a ‘Surya Rath Yatra’ to promote its rooftop solar power scheme.

In June 2024, BESCOM flagged off a ‘Surya Rath Yatra’ to promote its rooftop solar power scheme. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Even as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) is trying to expedite implementation of Solar Roof Top Photo Voltaic (SRTPV) systems in domestic households, consumers are complaining about the practical problems they face both before and after implementation.  

Many consumers who have installed the system say that they do not receive their bills regularly and on time.

Vijay S., a resident of Malleswaram, said, “After taking the reading from the meter, they take a lot of time to generate the bill. So far, we have not had to pay anything as our generation was more than consumption, but late arrival bills will be inconvenient for those who owe money to Bescom.” 

He added that there is a delay in remittance of money from Bescom when the excess power generated from the SRTPV systems are added to the grid.  

Suresh R., a resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, said that his solar bills often arrive in a staggered manner rather than every month. “During the two years that we have had the SRTPV system, billing has always been a problem. Some months, we do not receive the bill at all. At other times, I get bills for two or three months together.” 

For some others, the problem lies in the process of installation.

Varun Kumar, a resident of Uttarahalli, gave up on installing SRTPV after Bescom officials allegedly demanded bribes. “I checked the empanelled vendors on the Bescom website and even got approval from Bescom after the site visit. But, an officer is demanding a bribe,” he alleged. 

The government of Karnataka has tried to counter these problems. In an order passed in May, the Energy Department had directed Bescom to create a common website for solar application process as well as guidelines, orders and regulations. It had also directed Bescom to ensure that a solar billing software is made available by May 31. 

A senior official of Bescom said, “The common website will take us some more time, but we have completely integrated the online billing system. Consumers can check solar bills online, like in the case of regular bills.”

