Encroachments on footpaths cleared

Drive taken up in Mahadevapura zone

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cleared 127 footpath encroachments in Mahadevapura zone on Thursday.

According to a press release, the encroachment removal drive was taken up following directions of the Karnataka High Court and the Karnataka Human Rights’ Commission. The drive was taken up in Hoodi sub-division (4.1 km), Whitefield (3.5 km), Marathahalli (2 km), and HAL sub-division (3.1 km). On these stretches, temporary and permanent structures that had encroached the footpath were cleared, the release said. While 52 encroachments were cleared in Hoodi, 32 were cleared in Marathahalli, 27 in Whitefield, and 16 in HAL sub-division.