Bengaluru

Encroachments on footpaths cleared

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cleared 127 footpath encroachments in Mahadevapura zone on Thursday.

According to a press release, the encroachment removal drive was taken up following directions of the Karnataka High Court and the Karnataka Human Rights’ Commission. The drive was taken up in Hoodi sub-division (4.1 km), Whitefield (3.5 km), Marathahalli (2 km), and HAL sub-division (3.1 km). On these stretches, temporary and permanent structures that had encroached the footpath were cleared, the release said. While 52 encroachments were cleared in Hoodi, 32 were cleared in Marathahalli, 27 in Whitefield, and 16 in HAL sub-division.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2021 12:13:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/encroachments-on-footpaths-cleared/article36025560.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY