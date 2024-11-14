 />
Encroachments along Vrishabhavathi: HC pulls up officials for ‘sitting tight and hoodwinking court’

The court gave authorities time till November 22 for demonstrating concrete action on removal of encroachments

Published - November 14, 2024 05:53 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Vrishabhavathi river.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday (November 13) criticised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner’s office for delaying the removal of encroachments on basins of Vrishabhavathi tributaries and linked lakes despite repeated court orders. The court observed that both agencies were “sitting tight and hoodwinking the court.”

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind, warned officials of contempt proceedings if they fail to show tangible progress in complying with the court’s directives. The court was hearing public interest litigations seeking the restoration and rejuvenation of the Vrishabhavathi river.

“It is unfortunate that both BBMP and the DC have remained openly lethargic towards removal of encroachments ... In the last four months neither the DC nor the BBMP acted for removal for encroachments,” the Bench observed.

There was a clear direction from the court to the BBMP to remove encroachments. However, an affidavit filed by the BBMP and its chief engineer in July 2024 indicates that they were delaying the action. The Bench said, “the entire approach and the tenor of the affidavit is one of passing of buck by stating that he is awaiting an order of the DC for removal of encroachments.”

Pointing out that the court had long ago issued directives to the BBMP and the DC to devise a plan for removing encroachments, the Bench said the DC has had not responded to the court’s order at all.

The court gave authorities time till November 22 for demonstrating concrete action for removal of the encroachments.

A survey was conducted by the State authorities in the Vrishabhavathi river basin, valley and buffer zone based on the report submitted by the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to the court on action for restoration of the river and its tributaries. The BBMP was tasked to remove encroachments in river basin, valley and lake areas that come under its jurisdiction.

