Encroachments on Doddanekkundi lake cleared

Published - September 21, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The recovered land around Doddanekundi lake was fenced by the BBPM on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has cleared encroachments from Doddanekkundi lake in Mahadevapura zone in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

The BBMP has also intensified its efforts to clear encroachments on lakes under its jurisdiction, with surveys and clearing operations currently under way.

Recently, the Revenue Department conducted a survey of Doddanekkundi lake and identified that 2 acres and 6 guntas of open land had been encroached upon.

Following this, with the cooperation of the Zonal Commissioner and the Executive Engineer, the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Lakes Division, with police support, successfully cleared the 2 acres and 6 guntas of encroachments.

They have also begun installing a protective fence around the area. It is estimated that the market value of this encroached land is approximately ₹75 crore.

