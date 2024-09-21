GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Encroachments on Doddanekkundi lake cleared

Published - September 21, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
The recovered land around Doddanekundi lake was fenced by the BBPM on Saturday.

The recovered land around Doddanekundi lake was fenced by the BBPM on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has cleared encroachments from Doddanekkundi lake in Mahadevapura zone in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

The BBMP has also intensified its efforts to clear encroachments on lakes under its jurisdiction, with surveys and clearing operations currently under way.

Recently, the Revenue Department conducted a survey of Doddanekkundi lake and identified that 2 acres and 6 guntas of open land had been encroached upon.

Following this, with the cooperation of the Zonal Commissioner and the Executive Engineer, the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Lakes Division, with police support, successfully cleared the 2 acres and 6 guntas of encroachments.

They have also begun installing a protective fence around the area. It is estimated that the market value of this encroached land is approximately ₹75 crore.

Published - September 21, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.