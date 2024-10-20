ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachment in Bengaluru: Forest Department reclaims land worth more than ₹40 crore

Published - October 20, 2024 12:42 pm IST - Bengaluru:

An FIR has been filed in this regard and forest officials of the Bengaluru urban district carried out the operation to reclaim the land

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department reclaims encroached land near Marasandra, in Yelahankaworth, worth more than ₹40 crore. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Forest Department in an encroachment drive has reclaimed two acres and 10 guntas of land worth more than ₹40 crore near Marasandra in Yelahanka.

A press release issued by Environment Minister Eashwar Khandre on Sunday (October 20, 2024) stated a person named Bhairareddy had allegedly encroached on 2.10 acres of forest land in the reserved forest area of Marasandra, survey number 182, which belongs to the Forest Department.

An FIR had been filed in this regard and forest officials of the Bengaluru urban district carried out the operation to reclaim the land. “The market value of this reclaimed land is estimated to be more than ₹40 crore,” the release stated.

It added that the process of replanting local species to rejuvenate the forest has begun at the encroached land. The release further said that so far, officials have cleared more than 103 acres of encroached land in Bengaluru in the last one year.

This includes 27.2 acres in BM Kaval under Kaggalipura Range, 16.9 acres in Mylasandra, BM Kaval and Kenchenahalli under the Turahalli forest range, 2.5 acres in Sulikere reserve forest, one acre in UM Kaval, 14.4 acres in Bhuthanahalli and Ragihalli in Anekal range, 18 acres in Jarakabande Kaval, Peenya, 17.3 acres in Kothanur under the Yelahanka range 2.10 acres in Marasandra and another three acres and six guntas in other areas.  

“The total market value of the reclaimed land is more than ₹3,000 crore. Additionally, 22 acres and eight guntas of forest land worth ₹700 crore have been encroached in Kothanur, legal action will soon be initiated for its clearance,” the release said.

