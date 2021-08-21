Encroachment cleared

Bengaluru

21 August 2021 23:59 IST

While the BBMP cleared encroachment on Doddabommasandra lake, the Bengaluru (Urban) district cleared encroachments on government land, including lake, kunte, gomala, graveyard, and storm water drains, in five taluks.

According to a press release here on Saturday, the district administration cleared encroachments on over 27 acres and 25.08 guntas and recovered land worth ₹60.71 crore.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has fenced the recovered land in Doddabammasandra Lake that is spread across 124 acres and 19 gunta. A person, identified as Srinivas, had reportedly installed an idol, and constructed a water tank and a building on 12 guntas of lake land. This encroachment has now been cleared and the BBMP has also issued notices to private encroachers who have encroached 36 guntas of the lake.

BBMP officials said a tree park will be developed on the recovered land, while the lake maintenance will also be taken up. Several construction works, including pipeline diversion canal, removal of silt, construction of pedestrian walkway, sluice pedestrian flyover construction, Ganesha idol immersion pond, have been completed. A 10 mld capacity sewage treatment plant has also been installed at the lake. The same was done with CSR funds from Bharat Electronic Ltd. The STP was commissioned in December 2020 and 10 mld sewage is treated every day and released to the lake. This has improved the groundwater level in and around the lake, the release added.