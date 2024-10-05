Encroachment cleared at Kaggadasapura lake 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Friday cleared encroachments on Kaggadasapura Lake in the East Zone.

As part of an ongoing survey and clearance drive, the Revenue Department conducted a survey of the lake area and reported encroachments of about over 2.50 guntas, which included sheds and vacant land.

Following this report, the BBMP’s lake division, led by the executive and assistant executive engineers, cleared the encroachment with the assistance of the Revenue Department. The market value of the cleared land is estimated at approximately ₹2 crore.

Additionally, fencing work around the area has commenced to prevent future encroachments.