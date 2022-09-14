Encroachment case of temple property to be handed over to SIT soon: Minister

Special Correspondent September 14, 2022 23:40 IST

Special Correspondent September 14, 2022 23:40 IST

Muzrai Minister Shahsikala Jolle on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that stringent action would be initiated against encroachers of land belonging to Dharmaraya Swamy temple in Bengaluru. “A decision on handing over the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be taken after discussion with the Revenue Minister,” she said.

Responding to BJP member N. Ravi Kumar, the Minister said there are over 200 encroachers who have built unauthorised constructions on land in various locations including Neelasandra and Hongasandra villages that come under this temple.

Pointing out that cases will be filed against all the encroachers, she said show-cause notices have been issued to six officials who have been involved in the irregularities.

Mr. Ravi Kumar reminded that Housing Minister V. Somanna had assured of handing over the case to SIT during the previous session. To this, Mr Somanna admitted he had said it and reiterated that it will handed over to SIT soon.