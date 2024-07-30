Enabling Leadership launches Global Ambassador Programme (ELGAP)

Enabling Leadership, a global non-profit organisation with a mission to inculcate essential leadership and life skills in children who come from under-resourced backgrounds has announced the launch of the Enabling Leadership Global Ambassador Programme (ELGAP).

ELGAP is open to high school students in grades 9th to 12th, participants will gain invaluable leadership skills, master frugal innovation, and enhance their college applications. They will also have the opportunity to become LinkedIn Top Voices through their digital outreach efforts and earn recognition as certified EL Ambassadors, said a press release.

Ravi Sonnad, Founder and CEO, Enabling Leadership, said, “ The programme, experience, and service certificate offer a unique edge in college application essays, opening doors to prestigious universities. Participants will also build a global network of talented individuals dedicated to making a positive impact on the world.”

