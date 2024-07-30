GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enabling Leadership launches Global Ambassador Programme (ELGAP)

Published - July 30, 2024 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Enabling Leadership, a global non-profit organisation with a mission to inculcate essential leadership and life skills in children who come from under-resourced backgrounds has announced the launch of the Enabling Leadership Global Ambassador Programme (ELGAP).

ELGAP is open to high school students in grades 9th to 12th, participants will gain invaluable leadership skills, master frugal innovation, and enhance their college applications. They will also have the opportunity to become LinkedIn Top Voices through their digital outreach efforts and earn recognition as certified EL Ambassadors, said a press release.

 Ravi Sonnad, Founder and CEO, Enabling Leadership, said, “ The programme, experience, and service certificate offer a unique edge in college application essays, opening doors to prestigious universities. Participants will also build a global network of talented individuals dedicated to making a positive impact on the world.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.