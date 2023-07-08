EMPRI invites registrations for international webinar on fireflies

July 08, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

Researchers from the Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), Bengaluru, have identified 12 firefly hotspots in the city. The hotspots have been identified as part of an ongoing study that aims to conserve fireflies and their habitats and assess the firefly population and diversity in Karnataka.

Congregations of the fireflies have been sighted at the campuses of the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), GKVK, Sambhram College, Jarakabandi State Forest in Kammagondahalli, Institute of Wood Science and Technology, Forest Nursery at Hebbal Tank, Hessaraghaatta Tank, Bannerghatta National Park, Kaggalipura, Nandi Hills, Art of Living ashram, and at H Cross.

The highlights have been released prior to an international webinar being conducted by EMPRI in Bengaluru on July 21 and 22 in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Entomological Society of America.

The ‘Congregation of Fireflies’ webinar would look at creating awareness around fireflies, encouraging public participation, and creating a network of individuals and institutions interested in fireflies. EMPRI has also established a Firefly Asia Pacific Network which has around 15 members so far.

Dr. Chakravarthy, research scientist at EMPRI and principal investigator of the study, noted that the study could lead to the formation of firefly sanctuaries in Karnataka, although currently, the research is in the initial stages.

“The focus is on conserving the landscape as a whole. In the Jarakabandi forest, for example, fireflies extend for about 4,000 hectares. So, when you are thinking about conserving fireflies you will automatically be conserving the entire biodiversity, the region, and its components,” he said.

The webinar has so far seen more than 300 registrations from 25 countries. It is open to researchers, scientists and the general public. Registrations are open till July 10 and can be done at https://forms.gle/Rzrey4k6CiHWRQ7PA

