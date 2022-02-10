Employers in Bengaluru bullish on hiring this quarter: Survey

Bengaluru

10 February 2022

Most employers in the city seem to be bullish on hiring in the first quarter of calendar 2022. A hiring outlook report by TeamLease, a staffing services firm, stated that 88% of employers in the city are keen on hiring talent in the first quarter itself.

Around 79 employers from the city, representing 21 industry sectors, were interviewed. However, information technology (97% of the employers), financial services (61%), retail/essentials (59%) healthcare and pharmaceuticals (58%), FMCG (47%) and agriculture (45%) are the key sectors that are driving the intent to hire in Bengaluru, as per the report.

From a profile point of view, data scientists, blockchain engineers, dev-ops engineers, data engineers and data analysts are the most sought after job roles in the city in the current quarter.

Companies that participated in the study said entry- and junior-level positions account for 45% and 49% of their hiring, respectively. Some 23% of employers said they would hire junior to middle-level talent, which was 12% higher over the previous quarter.