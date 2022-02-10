Bengaluru

Employers in Bengaluru bullish on hiring this quarter: Survey

Most employers in the city seem to be bullish on hiring in the first quarter of calendar 2022. A hiring outlook report by TeamLease, a staffing services firm, stated that 88% of employers in the city are keen on hiring talent in the first quarter itself.

Around 79 employers from the city, representing 21 industry sectors, were interviewed. However, information technology (97% of the employers), financial services (61%), retail/essentials (59%) healthcare and pharmaceuticals (58%), FMCG (47%) and agriculture (45%) are the key sectors that are driving the intent to hire in Bengaluru, as per the report.

From a profile point of view, data scientists, blockchain engineers, dev-ops engineers, data engineers and data analysts are the most sought after job roles in the city in the current quarter.

Companies that participated in the study said entry- and junior-level positions account for 45% and 49% of their hiring, respectively. Some 23% of employers said they would hire junior to middle-level talent, which was 12% higher over the previous quarter.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 11:06:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/employers-in-bengaluru-bullish-on-hiring-this-quarter-survey/article38409580.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY