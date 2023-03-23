ADVERTISEMENT

Employees of State-run transport corporations call off strike after court order 

March 23, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After the High Court of Karnataka restrained the Sarige Nigamagala Noukarara Samana Manaskara Vedike (employees of State-run transport corporations) and its members from going on strike for three weeks starting March 24, the vedike on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the strike.

The vedike in a release said that it has cancelled the strike respecting the court’s order and said: “However, after three weeks, we will take a call on what to do next after a meeting with members”.

The vedike had given a call to its employees to go on strike from March 24 accusing the transport corporations and the State government of failing to meet various demands of employees.

The primary demand is that the State government should pay salaries to the RTC employees on par with government employees. The vedike decided to go ahead with the strike from March 24 even though another organisation, Joint Action Committee of Employees’ Trade Unions, withdrew its strike call after meeting the government.

