March 14, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

A gang of four masked men, armed with pistols, barged into a jewellery shop at Kodigehalli in Bengaluru around 11.30 a.m. on March 14. They opened fire at two employees, who foiled their attempt to rob the shop, before fleeing in a motorcycle.

Two of the accused, wearing helmets and with shawls wrapped around their face to conceal their identity, barged into Lakshmi Jewellers and Bankers. Two of their associates waited for them outside the shop on motorcycles.

The duo flashed the pistols and demanded that the valuables be handed over to them. Two of the employees — Apuram and Andaram — resisted the robbers, which led to the the accused opening three rounds of fire. As a result, the employees sustained gun shot injuries on their stomach and leg. Both employees collapsed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensing trouble, the accused fled from the shop. Along with their associates waiting outside, they lkeft the area on motorcycles even as passers-by started to gather after hearing the gun shots.

The injured employees were rushed to a private hospital and police were alerted. Senior police officials, including Director General and Inspector of General of Police Alok Mohan and Bengaluru Commissioner B. Dayananda, rushed to the spot and supervised the investigation.

Police sounded an alert in the city and put up barricades at strategic locations to check vehicles.

The police have gathered CCTV footage from the shop. They questioned the owner and the remaining employees to get more details about the incident.

Police suspect that the accused would have recced the area before attempting the heist.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT