Emirates to operate new retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft from Bengaluru

June 13, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Emirates on Tuesday announced that it will operate its newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft from Bengaluru and Mumbai airports.

The Gulf carrier said that its highly sought-after premium economy offering will be available to customers flying from Bengaluru and Mumbai, starting October 30.

Emirates said it will operate this aircraft from the two Indian points, featuring the new Premium Economy seats, as well as refreshed interiors that provide an elevated experience in all other cabin classes.

“Travellers flying on the Dubai-Mumbai route can book Emirates’ Premium Economy seats on EK500/501, while customers flying between Dubai and Bengaluru can book their flights on EK568/569 to enjoy the industry’s latest premium economy product with luxurious seats, more legroom, and an elevated dining experience,” the airline said in a statement.