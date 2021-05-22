Embassy REIT, corporates to set up 69 ICU beds in 3 govt. city hospitals

Bengaluru

22 May 2021 00:55 IST

Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT), India’s first listed Real Estate Investment Trust, led a consortium of its office space tenants to organise 69 fully fitted ICU beds, life-saving medical equipment and manpower in three government hospitals in Bengaluru.

State health department has identified the Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar, Jayanagar General Hospital and K.C. General Hospital for Embassy REIT to set up the ICU facilities.

Currently, 46 of the 69 ICU beds are in the process of being set up and operationalised at the Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar and Jayanagar General Hospital. The remaining 23 ICU beds will be finalized in the coming week. COVID-19 patients will receive free treatments in these hospitals, said the company.

The hospitals would also benefit from manpower assistance from Doctors for You, Cloud Physicians and LabourNet with the support of Azim Premji Foundation, which would tackle the acute shortage of intensivists, doctors and nurses required to operate the ICUs.