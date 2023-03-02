ADVERTISEMENT

Embassy Group sets up senior living space on 288 acres in Bengaluru

March 02, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - Bengaluru

Serene Amara by Columbia Pacific at Embassy Springs is a space for senior living comprising 239 residences on 17 floors

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of two senior citizens. The developer claims that the community will offer a calendar of resident engagement events, including book readings, yoga and mindfulness sessions. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC) and Embassy Group launched Serene Amara by Columbia Pacific at Embassy Springs in Bengaluru on March 1.

Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC) is a part of Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group. Embassy Springs is an integrated township spread across 288 acres at Devanahalli in north Bengaluru, close to Kempegowda International Airport.

Serene Amara by Columbia Pacific is a space for senior living comprising 239 exclusive residences on 17 floors on a patch of 2.44 acres of land.

Available in 1, 2, and 3-BHK configurations, the units are priced between ₹60 lakh and ₹1.48 crore, exclusive of statutory charges.

The developer claims that the community, built with an investment of ₹165 crore, will offer a calendar of resident engagement events, including book readings, yoga and mindfulness sessions, drumming sessions, pottery and storytelling workshops.

