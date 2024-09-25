Elusive leopard finally rescued at Electronic City in Bengaluru

After a week-long round-the-clock operation, the Forest Department officials on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) rescued the male leopard which was spotted in Electronic City in Bengaluru on last Tuesday (September 17, 2024.)

The male leopard aged around five years was spotted crossing a flyover near a toll plaza in Electronic City at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Its movements were captured on CCTV at the Phase 1 toll plaza. The big cat was observed moving from the Panak India Company area to the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) ground.

“Panic had gripped the residents and employees of tech firms and it was a big challenge for the Forest Department to ensure safety and awareness among them,” Assistant conservator of Forest, Ganesh V. Thadagani, who headed the operation, said.

“A team of officials deployed at strategic locations used thermal drone to track the cat,” according to the officials. Cage measuring 10-by-12 feet was placed with a bait and the leopard which was taking shelter on the ITI campus spread across 30 acres was spotted and surrounded by the team. “The area was not maintained and bushes and trees helped the animal to hide,” the officials said.

“Soon after the leopard was trapped it was micro chipped and taken to Bannerghatta National Park for medical examination. It will be released after necessary procedure,” Mr. Thadagani said.