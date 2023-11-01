ADVERTISEMENT

Elusive leopard captured in Bengaluru after three days of frantic search

November 01, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

On November 1 morning, before it was caught, the leopard attacked and injured a veterinarian who was trying to dart it, near the neck.

PTI

Forest department setting up Leopard Trap Cage at Kudlu gate, Singasandra area, to catch the feline which strayed in, off Hosur road in Bengaluru on October 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After three days of intense search operations, Karnataka Forest Department officials on Wednesday, November 1, managed to successfully cage the elusive leopard from Bommanahalli Industrial area in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ
Cages set up to capture leopard in Bengaluru

The leopard, that was reportedly hiding in an abandoned building, ran into the snare laid by forest officials. Quickly, the feline was bundled and shoved into the cage, from where it was taken away.

The big cat had strayed from the wild and was seen near Electronic City in Bengaluru south, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard attacks vet

According to officials, on Wednesday morning, the leopard attacked and injured a veterinarian who was trying to dart it, near the neck. Presently, he is being treated at a hospital and is out of danger, a forest official said. After attacking the veterinary doctor, the leopard escaped into the thick bushes. Later, the forest officials caught it.

On October 29, the leopard was seen entering an apartment in Kudlu. Since then, the residents in the area had been living in fear. Cages and drones were deployed as foresters frantically searched for the leopard. They also brought a few experts from Mysuru to catch the animal.

The area where the leopard was spotted is not very far from Bannerghatta National Park, from where it is believed to have come to the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US