Elusive leopard captured in Bengaluru after three days of frantic search

November 01, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

After three days of intense search operations, Karnataka Forest Department officials on Wednesday, November 1, managed to successfully cage the elusive leopard from Bommanahalli Industrial area in Bengaluru.

The leopard, that was reportedly hiding in an abandoned building, ran into the snare laid by forest officials. Quickly, the feline was bundled and shoved into the cage, from where it was taken away.

The big cat had strayed from the wild and was seen near Electronic City in Bengaluru south, they said.

Leopard attacks vet

According to officials, on Wednesday morning, the leopard attacked and injured a veterinarian who was trying to dart it, near the neck. Presently, he is being treated at a hospital and is out of danger, a forest official said. After attacking the veterinary doctor, the leopard escaped into the thick bushes. Later, the forest officials caught it.

On October 29, the leopard was seen entering an apartment in Kudlu. Since then, the residents in the area had been living in fear. Cages and drones were deployed as foresters frantically searched for the leopard. They also brought a few experts from Mysuru to catch the animal.

The area where the leopard was spotted is not very far from Bannerghatta National Park, from where it is believed to have come to the city.