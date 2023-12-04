ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | Eleven flights diverted from Chennai to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

December 04, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Bengaluru

Flights belonging to Indigo, SpiceJet, Etihad, Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, Air India, Lufthansa and British Airways have been diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Flights parked at Chennai Intenational Airport on December 3 due to Cyclone Michaung. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Due to heavy rains in Chennai, triggered by cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’, around 11 flights have been diverted to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday, December 4.

The Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) officials said that both domestic and international flights which were scheduled to land in Chennai were diverted to the KIA.

“Flights belonging to Indigo, SpiceJet, Etihad, Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, Air India, Lufthansa and British Airways have been diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru. So far 10 of the diverted flights have landed KIA and another one is enroute,” said an BIAL officials.

Officials added that more flights are expected to be diverted to KIA over the next few hours.

