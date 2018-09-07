Elevated PRR to be integrated with Namma Metro

The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has decided to make the much delayed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) an elevated corridor that will be integrated with Namma Metro. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, who also chairs the BDA, on Friday.

“We have prepared a cabinet note and will start work on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) after the cabinet grants approval,” said BDA Commissioner Rakesh Singh.

The PRR, a 65-km ring road around the city, has been in the pipeline for over 20 years. The Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) was ready to fund the infrastructure part of the project. However, the land acquisition cost, which was to be borne by the State government has ballooned to over ₹8,000 crore, putting the project in limbo.

To cut land acquisition cost, the BDA has decided to make PRR into an elevated corridor. It was also decided to integrate a Namma Metro line on the median. “JICA had given its consent to fund the infrastructure component, which was pegged at a little over ₹4,000 crore. Going elevated and integrating a Namma Metro line will definitely increase the infrastructure cost of the project. The BDA will start fresh negotiations with JICA over the loan,” a senior official said.

Work on Shivarama Karanth Layout picks up pace

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said that the proposal for the final notification for 3,564 acres in 17 villages near Doddaballapur will be approved by the cabinet soon. The layout is expected to have over 19,000 sites.

The project was scrapped after the High Court quashed the preliminary notification in 2015 following several lawsuits by land-owners. But in August, the Supreme Court had directed the State government to do a final notification for land acquisition for the layout in the next three months.

The minister also said that the next instalment of 5,000 sites in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout will be distributed through a lottery from among applicants on September 25.

Rebate on BDA flats

The BDA has decided to give a rebate on its flats. It will offer a 5% rebate on all flats and a 10% rebate for those who buy more than 10 flats at a time.