Elevated corridors on hold, not scrapped

Citizens’ groups had vehemently opposed the elevated road project mooted by the previous Congress and JD(S) government citing that it was not sustainable environmentally. This sentiment was ‘echoed’ by the BJP.

Some of the BJP leaders had criticised the coalition claiming that public money was being wasted and that consultations had not been held. They had also alleged that the previous government had floated tenders in haste, just prior to the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

After coming to power the BJP government took a decision to cancel the tender floated for construction of the north-south corridor from Baptist Hospital to Central Silk Board.

The KRDCL had floated a tender for 22.21 km of elevated corridor and the project cost was estimated to be ₹4,611 crore.

Later, the government only cancelled the tender but did not scrap the project, which is still under consideration.

In March this year, the KRDCL had floated a tender for the north-south corridor without public consultations on the project.