Elevated corridor project back on the agenda

City MLAs from the BJP met Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on implementing the controversial elevated corridor project that had been opposed by several BJP leaders when it was mooted by the previous Congress-JDS government.

The MLAs suggested taking up the project in a phased manner to decongest the city with priority being given to corridors where land acquisition will not pose a hurdle.

Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) officials were present at the meeting.

Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanth told The Hindu that many are of the opinion that work on an elevated corridor should be taken up from K.R. Puram to Yeshwantpur on a priority basis. “Earlier, there was a proposal to build the corridor from Hebbal to Silk Board via Jayamahal Road, Shantinagar, but land acquisition is not easy. The K.R. Puram to Yeshwantpur corridor is easier to implement. The MLAs will approach the Chief Minister to allocate ₹5,000 crore in the coming Budget to implement the project.”

When asked about public opposition given the environmental impact, the MLA said, “There will be opposition, but a solution is needed for the growing congestion on the roads. Measures should be taken to implement the project with minimum impact on the green cover.”

Back and forth

As per the original plan, the KRDCL had proposed to build an elevated corridor from RMZ to Yeshwantpur via Millers Road, Jayamahal Road, Mehkri Circle. The previous JD(S) and Congress coalition government had allocated ₹1,000 for the project.

The KRDCL had floated a tender for implementing one arm of the elevated corridor from Baptist Hospital to Silk Board, prior to the Lok Sabha elections.

The project faced criticism from citizens and also some BJP politicians.

After coming to power, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa scrapped the tender process, and the project was put on hold.