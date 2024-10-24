GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kavadi drowns while bathing elephant in Bannerghatta Biological Park

Published - October 24, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue officials during the operation to recover the body of Gopal.

Rescue officials during the operation to recover the body of Gopal. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A kavadi [assistant to an elephant handler] died inside the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) while bathing an elephant on Wednesday. Gopal, a member of the Elephant Care Unit, was 20 years old.

Gopal,

Gopal, | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Surya Sen A.V., Deputy Conservator of Forests and Executive Director, BBP, told The Hindu that this was a freak accident wherein Gopal was bathing the elephant in the lake, as they do daily, when the elephant - 10-year-old Sampath - suddenly ran deeper into the lake.

“As he was sitting on top of the elephant, he lost his balance and fell into lake. Three boys, including his brother, who is also a kavadi, tried to rescue him, but Gopal did not know how to swim and drowned,” he said.

The body was recovered with the help of the Fire and Emergency Services personnel after two hours, and was sent to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Gopal, a member of the Jenu Kuruba tribe, lived in the BBP quarters. He is survived by his mother, a brother, and two sisters. Mr. Sen said as per Forest Department guidelines, ₹25 lakh ex-gratia will be handed over as compensation to his mother.

