Elephant electrocuted

An elephant was found dead at Vadderahalli on the southern outskirts of the city on Friday morning. The animal is believed to have been electrocuted by an illegally drawn wire.

Forest officials said the tusker-less male elephant, aged about 45 years, was found 150 m from the border of Bannerghatta National Park. “The area commonly sees elephant movement, and crop loss compensation is the highest here. After grazing in the farmlands nearby on Thursday night, it was returning to the forest when it came in contact with the live wire placed on the ground,” said Varun Kumar, Range Forest Officer (Kaggalipura).

The officer says the owner of the land, Prabhu Kumar, and his family had drawn the wire from an electric pole to keep away wild boars that were causing crop loss. “They have cleared the wires and are absconding. We have registered a case under the Wildlife Act,” said Mr. Varun Kumar.

The traditional elephant corridor, which is seeing rapid urbanisation, has become a theatre of man-elephant conflict. It had flared in 2016-end when Sidda, a tusker, battled for life for nearly 40 days after being shot at by villagers.