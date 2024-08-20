Electronics City in Bengaluru will be named after Devaraj Urs: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Bengaluru’s Electronics City would be renamed after former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Electronics City project was the brainchild of R.K. Baliga, the first chairman and managing director of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (Keonics). Baliga envisioned transforming Bengaluru into the ‘Silicon Valley of India,’ a vision supported by Devaraj Urs, who appointed him as the head of Keonics in 1976.

Growth of a hub

Devaraj Urs laid the foundation stone for Electronics City, which was established in 1978 on 332 acres in the villages of Konappana Agrahara and Doddathogur on Bengaluru–Hosur Road. Now it is spread over 800 acres. The liberalisation of the economy in the 1990s helped Electronics City to become a major outsourcing hub in the world.

Electronics City is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru and is one of India’s largest electronics industrial parks. It houses offices of small, medium, and large companies in various sectors such as IT/ITeS, electronics, hardware, design, and manufacturing. Tech giants such as Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Siemens, and Hewlett-Packard, have established a significant presence in Electronics City.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.