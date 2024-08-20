GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Electronics City in Bengaluru will be named after Devaraj Urs: CM

Devaraj Urs laid the foundation stone for Electronics City, which was established in 1978. Electronics City is one of India’s largest electronics industrial parks

Published - August 20, 2024 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the expressway leading to Electronics City located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Metro connectivity to Electronics City is in the offing.

A file photo of the expressway leading to Electronics City located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Metro connectivity to Electronics City is in the offing. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Bengaluru’s Electronics City would be renamed after former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs.

The Electronics City project was the brainchild of R.K. Baliga, the first chairman and managing director of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (Keonics). Baliga envisioned transforming Bengaluru into the ‘Silicon Valley of India,’ a vision supported by Devaraj Urs, who appointed him as the head of Keonics in 1976.

Growth of a hub

Devaraj Urs laid the foundation stone for Electronics City, which was established in 1978 on 332 acres in the villages of Konappana Agrahara and Doddathogur on Bengaluru–Hosur Road. Now it is spread over 800 acres. The liberalisation of the economy in the 1990s helped Electronics City to become a major outsourcing hub in the world.

Electronics City is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru and is one of India’s largest electronics industrial parks. It houses offices of small, medium, and large companies in various sectors such as IT/ITeS, electronics, hardware, design, and manufacturing. Tech giants such as Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Siemens, and Hewlett-Packard, have established a significant presence in Electronics City.

