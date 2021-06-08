Electronic goods worth lakhs gutted

Bengaluru

08 June 2021 20:11 IST

Computers and other electronic goods as well as furniture worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed after a fire broke out at a computer equipment store and godown near Lalbagh on Tuesday morning. Around 7 a.m., passers-by saw smoke coming out of a building that housed a godown owned by Creative Peripherals and Distribution Ltd on Rajaram Mohan Roy Road.

“As no one was inside the godown at the time, there were no casualties. The fire was put out by 12.30 p.m.,” said an official from the fire and emergency department. He added that computer equipment were stored in the basement and ground floor of the godown. “The fire had spread to both floors when we reached the spot.”

The Sampangi Rama Nagar police have initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire. “We suspect it was an accidental fire caused by a short circuit but are waiting for the report from the fire department,” said a police official.