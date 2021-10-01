Electricity tariff arrears to be collected in October-November

Bengaluru

01 October 2021 22:56 IST

Arrears of the revised electricity tariff will be collected in October and November for April and May respectively without interest, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has announced.

This is as per the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (KERC) order, according to which the revenue gap would be recovered from the first meter reading date falling on or after April 1, 2021, though the tariff revision was announced late.

Advertising

Advertising

“In order to soften the burden due to the increase in tariff on the consumers during the lockdown period, the arrears towards revision of tariff for the energy consumed during the months of April and May, is allowed to be recovered during the month of October and November, 2021 respectively, without charging any interest,” the commission had said.

The KERC approved an average increase in tariff by 30 paise per unit for all electricity supply companies (Escoms) for the ongoing financial year in June, which was an average increase of 3.84%. The Escoms had sought an average increase of ₹1.35 per unit accounting for 17.31% increase.

Fuel Cost Adjustment Charges

In addition, consumers will also have to pay the fuel cost adjustment charges from this month. In accordance with the provisions of the KERC (Fuel Cost Adjustment Charges) Regulations, 2013, and amendments thereon, the commission, “having recognised the decrease (savings) in the fuel cost adjustment charges along with the decrease in the overall power purchase cost during the first quarter of FY22,” has allowed the Escoms to refund/ adjust the fuel cost adjustment charges per unit of sale in bills to be issued during the billing quarter from October 1 to December 31. The charges range from 5 to 8 paise per unit.