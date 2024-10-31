Electric buses gain popularity as private and State operators expand their fleets in Karnataka

Mahesh Raj, a frequent traveller between Bengaluru and Chennai, has made a significant switch in his bus preferences. For years, he relied on diesel buses for his journeys, but for the last six months, he has embraced electric ones.

“I’m drawn to electric buses for their quieter rides and overall comfort,” Mr Raj said while adding: “At least once a month, I travel for business. I used to take the normal AC diesel buses regularly, but after I saw a few private operators running electric buses, I was curious. I took one on a whim, and it turned out to be a very comfortable ride. The atmosphere inside is much calmer, and the seats are more spacious, which makes a big difference on a long journey.”

The growing popularity of electric buses is mirrored by the increasing number of passengers opting for them. According to private electric bus operators, many people are becoming more aware of the benefits of these vehicles, including the environment factor.

“Passengers often appreciate the eco-friendliness. They mention how much more pleasant the experience is when compared to older diesel buses,” said Ravi Kumar, a driver for a private electric bus company who drives between Tirupati and Bengaluru.

Factors contributing to the growing preference for electric buses include lower operating costs for bus operators, reduced emissions, and an enhanced travel experience. “We are drawn towards buying an electric bus owing to lower operational costs. These buses also require less maintenance compared to diesel vehicles, which can lead to lower overall costs for operators and potentially lower fares for passengers in the long run,” a private bus operator said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) also introduced electric buses under the gross cost contract (GCC) model in the last two years.

However, passenger feedback regarding these buses has been mixed. “I took the KSRTC electric bus recently, and while the ride was smooth, I found the legroom to be less than what I’m used to,” said Anjali Cariappa, a regular traveller between Kodagu and Bengaluru. “The fare is also higher; for instance, the fare in a Volvo bus is ₹724, while the electric bus charges ₹735. It makes you wonder if the extra cost is worth it.”

In January 2023, the KSRTC launched a fleet of inter-city AC electric buses branded as ‘EV Power Plus.’ This initiative introduced 50 e-buses operating on routes from Bengaluru to various destinations, including Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Shivamogga, Davangere, and Chikkamagaluru. Data from just three of the KSRTC’s depots operating EV buses shows that a total of 19,56,397 passengers travelled in electric buses between March 2023 and September 2024.

KSRTC officials said that the transition to electric buses has been a success. A senior official at KSRTC said: “Passengers appreciate the reduced noise and emissions, and we are seeing a steady rise in ridership. The initial challenges we faced are part of the learning curve as we adapt to this new technology. Overall, the feedback has been positive”

Additionally, BMTC has integrated electric buses into its fleet, with 1,027 out of the current 6,158 buses now electric, and there are plans to expand this to nearly 2,000 by 2025. KSRTC has announced intentions to introduce 300 more electric buses across Karnataka in the coming years.

