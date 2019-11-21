Elections for standing committees in BBMP on December 4

Elections to the posts of members for the 12 standing committees in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be held on December 4, a day before the Assembly by-polls in the State. The elections will be held at 11.30 a.m. at Kempe Gowda Paura Sabangana at the headquarters of the BBMP, and will be conducted by the regional commissioner.

Sources in the BJP said no consultations were held over the issue, including accommodating independent councillors who had supported the party in the recent mayoral polls.

“We will have to consult senior leaders to decide who will head which standing committee. But everyone is busy with the bypolls. We will soon hold a meeting with the party leadership,” said a senior BJP councillor.

Earlier, on September 23 a notification was issued that the elections to all the 12 standing committees were scheduled to be held on October 1, along with elections to the post of mayor and deputy mayor.

However, chairpersons of eight standing committees had approached the Karnataka High Court to stay the elections contending that they were elected for a period of one year and their term ended on December 4. The court had stayed the elections to eight standing committees. However, elections for the remaining standing committees were re-scheduled as there were no nominations.