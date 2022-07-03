Elderly woman robbed of gold chain

Two men on a bike stole a gold chain from an elderly woman, while she was standing outside her house in Hampi Nagar in Vijayanagar on Saturday.

The incident occurred on 8th Main Hampi Nagar Road. Eeramma, 85, was standing outside her house, when the accused approached her on the pretext on inquiring about an address. The pillion rider snatched her gold chain and the duo sped away.

The Vijayanagar police visited the spot and are now analysing CCTV camera footage from in and around the area to identify the accused.