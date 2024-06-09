GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elderly woman killed after bike knocks her down

June 09, 2024 - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 66-year-old woman was killed, after a motorcycle knocked her down near the Herohalli lake under the Kamakshipalya traffic police limits on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shivamma, a resident of Herohalli.

According to the police, around 8.45 a.m. on Saturday, she was returning home after finishing her morning walk when the bike hit her. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, an official said. The Kamakshipalya police have registered a case and have arrested Sunil, the biker, for further investigation.

According to the police, a medical test confirmed that Sunil was allegedly drunk and driving. He was booked for death due to negligence, rash and negligent driving, and drunk and driving. He has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

