Elderly woman found murdered at home in Bengaluru

May 28, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An 82-year-old home-alone woman was found murdered at her house in Nagapura in Mahalakshmi Layout on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kamalamma. The police said that she was living alone after the death of her husband, while her three children were married and living separately.

The murder came to light on Saturday evening, when neighbors noticed no lights in the house of Kamalamma and went to check. They found her hands and legs tied and her mouth gagged. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem.

Going by an initial probe, it was revealed that the assailants were known to Kamalamma and gained entry without much struggle. said the police.

The accused had robbed the valuables she was wearing and also ransacked the house to look for other valuables, according to the police.

The police have verified the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area and formed five special teams to track down the assailants.

The murder has caused unrest over safety concerns among the residents.

