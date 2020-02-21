Elderly woman bludgeoned to death

The Byatarayanapura police are on the lookout for an unidentified man who barged into a house, molested a woman and murdered her 60-year-old mother-in-law with a pestle on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Jayamma, was unwell and in bed when she was murdered, said the police. Her son, Kumar Bommarayi, told the police that he had stepped out of home to a doctor seeking an appointment for his mother.

“While he was away, the man broke into the house and assaulted Kumar’s wife Soundarya. He tried to drag her into a room, but she managed to escape and ran out of the house to seek help from her neighbours. Meanwhile, the accused picked up a pestle from the kitchen and attacked Jayamma,” said a police officer.

By the time the wife returned, the man had fled and Jayamma was lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

The couple have a 10-month-old boy. They had taken the house at Byatarayanapura on rent.

On Tuesday, Jayamma was unwell and Kumar tried to call the doctor for an appointment. When he got no response from the clinic, he decided to go there and see if the doctor was available. While he was riding the motorcycle, Soundarya called him on his phone, but he could not take the call.

After getting several calls, he stopped the bike and learned what had happened. He rushed back home and took Jayamma to Victoria hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police have taken up a case of murder.