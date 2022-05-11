Elderly man set on fire by relatives over property row

An elderly man was allegedly set on fire by his relatives over a property row in Makali village in Doddaballapur on Tuesday.

The critically injured Ramaiah was admitted to Victoria Hospital and is battling for life. According to the police, Ramaiah owned a piece of land out of 4.3 acres of ancestral property .

The accused, who are close relatives of Ramaiah, were trying to take over the property and used to fight with him frequently.

On Tuesday, when Ramaiah was returning home from the land, the accused assaulted him and then poured petrol and set him on fire, the police said, adding that they also also beat up Ramaiah’s son when he came to rescue his father .

Meanwhile, passers-by took Ramaiah to a nearby hospital, from where he was shifted to Victoria Hospital. The Hosahalli police have taken up a case and detained six persons.