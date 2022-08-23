Elderly man killed by relative over financial row

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 23, 2022 22:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Marathahalli police have arrested a 48-year-old realtor for allegedly killing his relative over a financial dispute on Saturday.

The accused, Shivappa, had borrowed ₹11 lakh on loan from a financier through his distant relative Venkateshappa, 65, a landlord who is also into real-estate business . Shivappa started avoiding repayment of loan and gave a cheque, which bounced. The financiers Nanjunada Reddy and Prakash approached Venkateshappa as he was surety for the loan.

Frustrated for not getting back the money, the trio went to Shivappa’s apartment in Munekolala and confronted him in the parking lot. Heated arguments ensued between them. In the melee, Shivappa attacked Venkateshappa with a cricket bat and escaped.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The profusely bleeding Venkateshappa was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed on Sunday. Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused on Monday and arrested him on charges of murder for further investigations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app