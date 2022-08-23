Elderly man killed by relative over financial row

The Marathahalli police have arrested a 48-year-old realtor for allegedly killing his relative over a financial dispute on Saturday.

The accused, Shivappa, had borrowed ₹11 lakh on loan from a financier through his distant relative Venkateshappa, 65, a landlord who is also into real-estate business . Shivappa started avoiding repayment of loan and gave a cheque, which bounced. The financiers Nanjunada Reddy and Prakash approached Venkateshappa as he was surety for the loan.

Frustrated for not getting back the money, the trio went to Shivappa’s apartment in Munekolala and confronted him in the parking lot. Heated arguments ensued between them. In the melee, Shivappa attacked Venkateshappa with a cricket bat and escaped.

The profusely bleeding Venkateshappa was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed on Sunday. Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused on Monday and arrested him on charges of murder for further investigations.