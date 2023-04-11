Elderly man killed by neighbour in fight over dog poop

April 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Close on the heels of a man allegedly being killed after a row over loud music, in another incident, a 68-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour and his friend in a fight over dog poop in Ganapathinagar in Soladevanahalli on Saturday (April 8).

The deceased has been identified as Muniraju, while his son Murali, 32, who came to his father’s rescue, was also attacked and has been admitted to hospital and is said to be recovering.

According to the police, the accused, Pramod, who stayed close to Muniraju, used to take his pet dog out and allow it to poop in front of Muniraju’s house. Muniraju used to object, but Pramod used to provoke him by smoking in front of his house and deliberately allowing his dog to poop in front of the house.

On Saturday, Muniraju noticed Pramod standing with the dog in front of his house. A heated argument ensued, following which Pramod’s wife Pallavi and friend Ravi Kumar joined and attacked Muniraju with a cricket bat. Murali who rushed out to his father’s rescue was also beaten up, said the police.

Neighbours hearing the commotion reached the spot and rushed the profusely bleeding Muniraju and Murali to a private hospital where he succumbed.

The Soladevanahalli police, based on the medico-legal case and statement of Murali, arrested Pramod, 37, Ravikumar, 38, and Pallavi, 28, charging them under murder, attempt to murder, abetment to offence.