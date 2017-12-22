Elderly man dies in hit-and-run case

A 55-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Mysuru Road in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased, Ningappa V., was a native of Channapatna. He had arrived in Bengaluru to visit his daughter Latha who is a resident of Deepanjali Nagar, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 3 and 3.30 a.m. between Guddadahalli and Satellite bus stand junction after Ningappa alighted from a bus that came from Channapatna. His leg was crushed in the accident.

Passers-by noticed him lying in a pool of blood. They alerted the police. The traffic police found it difficult to identity the body, as there was no mobile phone on him. The police found some chits of paper on which some phone numbers were written. After calling the numbers, police identified him as Ningappa.

His daughter Latha and her husband Babu claimed the body after the post-mortem.

“We are analysing CCTV footage from near-by buildings and junctions to identify the vehicle,” said a senior police officer.