Elderly couple murdered at night; hunt on for assailants

Bengaluru

10 February 2022 20:34 IST

Second incident within a week of senior citizens being murdered in their homes

An elderly cloth merchant and his wife were bludgeoned to death at their house in Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapura district on Wednesday night. This is the second incident this week where senior citizens were murdered in their homes.

The victims have been identified as Srinivasulu (77) and his wife Padmavathy (66). The couple lived alone as their two daughters had moved to Bengaluru after marriage. The police suspect that that they were murdered late night. “Evidence shows that the unidentified accused were able to gain entry into the house through the ventilator. Both Srinivasulu and Padmavathy were attacked with a blunt object. The attackers escaped presumably from the backdoor,” said a police officer.

While Srinivasalu was found dead in a washroom, his wife’s body was in the living room. “The assailants ransacked the house. However, we will be able to ascertain what items are missing only after a detailed investigation,” the police officer added.

Police suspect that someone known to the couple could have committed the murder. It’s also possible that the attackers were aware of the couple’s routine. “We are probing multiple angles, including murder for gain, property and personal reasons,” said the police.

The murder came to light when the domestic help reported to work around 10 a.m. She entered the house from the back door after neither the husband nor the wife responded to the doorbell.

She saw Padmavathy’s body in the living room and alerted the neighbours who in turn called the police. “Some of the neighbours we spoke to said they saw the couple move inside the house around 10.30 p.m. The probe is ongoing” the police said.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar, visited the spot and supervised the investigations. Four special teams have been formed to track down the perpetrators.

Earlier incident

On February 8, a retired Indian Air Force pilot and his wife were murdered in their villa in Eagleton Resorts near Bidadi. Within hours of the murder, the police arrested a 21-year-old youth they had employed, who along with his associate, murdered the couple while they were asleep.