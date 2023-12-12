December 12, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 70-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were found murdered in their house at Sulibele in Hoskote, near Bengaluru, on December 10.

Ramakrishnappa was bludgeoned to death with an iron rod while Muniramakka sustained multiple injuries on her hands and neck. Based on a complaint by Shakuntala, the couple’s eldest daughter, Sulibele police registered a case of murder and took the youngest son Narasimhamurthy and his wife Bhagyamma into custody for questioning.

In her complaint, Shakuntala accused Narasimhamurthy and Bhagyamma of killing her parents to take over the property.

The couple have four daughters and one son, all of who are married.

Narasimhamurthy had been living with his wife in a different place for the last 16 years. Narasimhamurthy is employed in a private firm employee. He is an active member of a Kannada organisation.

The initial probe revealed that Narasimhamurthy he was unhappy with his parents’ desire to divide their property equally among their children, raising suspicion of a potential motive for the murder.

Mallikarjun Baldandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru, visited Kurubarapete to supervise the investigation.

The murders could have been occurred on December 9 and came to light on December 10 when Shakuntala tried to reach her parents. When they did not answer her calls, she went to their house. The door was locked from outside, according to the police. She noticed the slippers of her parents lying outside. She called the police for help. When police broke open the door, they found the couple lying in a pool of blood.