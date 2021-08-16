Elderly couple injured in blast at home

Bengaluru

Neighbours took them to a nearby hospital for treatment

An elderly couple sustained injuries and their house in Hampinagar was partially damaged in a mysterious blast on the night of August 15. The blast caused a fire. Household articles, including the refrigerator, cot and chairs, were damaged.

Residents in the adjacent house were woke up by the shattering of their window panes.

Neighbours doused the fire before fire tenders arrived.

A few neighbours took the injured elderly couple, identified as Suryanarayana Shetty, 74, and his wife Pushpawathamma, 70, to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police, along with a team of electrical inspectors, visited the spot.

Two cylinders kept in the house were found intact, but the refrigerator was shattered.

Officials are investigating the reason behind the blast. Vijayanagar police have taken up a case.