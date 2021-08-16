Bengaluru

Elderly couple injured in blast at home

Two cylinders kept in the house were intact.   | Photo Credit: Photo for representation

 

An elderly couple sustained injuries and their house in Hampinagar was partially damaged in a mysterious blast on the night of August 15. The blast caused a fire. Household articles, including the refrigerator, cot and chairs, were damaged.

Residents in the adjacent house were woke up by the shattering of their window panes.

Neighbours doused the fire before fire tenders arrived.

A few neighbours took the injured elderly couple, identified as Suryanarayana Shetty, 74, and his wife Pushpawathamma, 70, to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police, along with a team of electrical inspectors, visited the spot.

Two cylinders kept in the house were found intact, but the refrigerator was shattered.

Officials are investigating the reason behind the blast. Vijayanagar police have taken up a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2021 3:12:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/elderly-couple-injured-in-blast-at-home/article35935337.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY