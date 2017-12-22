Elderly couple held with gold biscuits

In a joint operation, customs officials of Bengaluru and Goa on Wednesday busted a gold smuggling racket involving an elderly couple from New Delhi who were carrying eight gold biscuits weighing 993 grams worth ₹27 lakh.

Based on a tip-off , customs officials in Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) intercepted 64-year-old Radha Rani soon after she landed in Bengaluru via Goa. On interrogation, she revealed that she had brought gold biscuits, concealed in black insulating tapes, from the UAE. The gold was concealed in a seat inside the flight.

When the flight landed in Goa, her husband, Jugal Kishor, 63, had boarded as a domestic passenger and collected the gold. He disembarked in Bengaluru and was to walk out through the domestic area without being questioned by customs authorities.

Customs officers at KIA intercepted the couple. Jugal Kishor revealed that he was carrying eight gold biscuits in his trouser pockets. He has been taken into custody for further investigation.

Last Wednesday, three passengers were caught trying to smuggle gold biscuits, weighing 1.2 kg in their rectum. The trio — Korambra Meetal Jamsheer, 29, Naushad Shareef, 34, and Unni Chelapurath, 26, arrived at KIA from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Each was carrying 400 grams of gold biscuits in his rectum. The value of the seized gold is ₹ 35.34 lakh in the international market.