Elaborate security at Chinnaswamy stadium for IPL matches

As many as 1,100 police personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements for IPL T-20 cricket matches scheduled at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium between April 8 and April 19.
According to an official release, reserve police force battalions and anti-sabotage squads have also been deployed to monitor law and order.
CCTVs have been installed in and around the stadium, which would be monitored by a team of officials at a make-shift control room.
The timings of public transport services such BMTC and Metro have been extended. Also, arrangement for parking has been made at St Marks Cathedral premises and St. Joseph Indian High School grounds.
Cigarette, lighters, match boxes, weapons, laptops, video and still cameras, pamphlets, black flags, food and beverages, paints, alcohol and helmets are not allowed inside the stadium, the press release said.
