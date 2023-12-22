ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborate security arrangements for new year celebrations in Bengaluru

December 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The police have planned elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming new year celebrations. Apart from the existing CCTV cameras, around 800 additional cameras have been installed, said the police.

The police have planned to stop the celebrations strictly by 1 a.m. in the city. Flyovers in the city will be closed by 7 p.m. and patrolling will be intensified on peripheral roads. Special emphasis has been given to ensure the safety of women at public places during the celebrations, said the police.

Parking arrangements have been made in and around the CBD area for people who wanted to gather at M.G. Road - Brigade Road junction and at Indiranagar. The police are also planning to ban loudspeakers and firecrackers during celebrations at public places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The city traffic police, who launched a special drive against drunk driving on Wednesday, will continue till the year-end, a senior police officer said, adding that several teams have been formed to conduct checks. On Thursday, the police checked 2,804 vehicles at strategic locations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US