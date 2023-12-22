GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elaborate security arrangements for new year celebrations in Bengaluru

December 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The police have planned elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming new year celebrations. Apart from the existing CCTV cameras, around 800 additional cameras have been installed, said the police.

The police have planned to stop the celebrations strictly by 1 a.m. in the city. Flyovers in the city will be closed by 7 p.m. and patrolling will be intensified on peripheral roads. Special emphasis has been given to ensure the safety of women at public places during the celebrations, said the police.

Parking arrangements have been made in and around the CBD area for people who wanted to gather at M.G. Road - Brigade Road junction and at Indiranagar. The police are also planning to ban loudspeakers and firecrackers during celebrations at public places.

The city traffic police, who launched a special drive against drunk driving on Wednesday, will continue till the year-end, a senior police officer said, adding that several teams have been formed to conduct checks. On Thursday, the police checked 2,804 vehicles at strategic locations.

